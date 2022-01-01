Go
Surf Restaurant

Setting Serious Seafood Standards Since 2002!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

207 Main St. • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1753 reviews)

Popular Items

Lobster Maki$20.00
Asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried, then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.
Fried Tomato & Bacon Salad$12.00
Fried tomatoes & crispy bacon with mixed greens, and a creamy cracked pepper-Parmesan dressing and shaved parmesan cheese.
Dynamite Roll$20.00
Sesame rice, tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki; Topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko with sweet tamari.
Fish & Chips$26.00
Haddock fillet fried in our crispy tempura batter; served with coleslaw and fries.
Umami Veggie Maki$13.00
Cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, sweet tamari and yuzu tobiko.
Red Dragon$18.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo, sriracha.
Crispy Garlic & Tuna Maki$18.00
Tuna loin, garlic chips, wasabi, Japanese mayo, and avocado maki; topped with salmon sashimi, spicy mayo, orange tobiko, and micro cilantro.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad$12.00
Fried Brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs, tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
Spicy Salmon$16.00
Salmon loin, sriracha, and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo, orange tobiko.
Wicked Tuna$19.00
Tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, orange tobiko, and micro cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

207 Main St.

Nashua NH

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

