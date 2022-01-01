Pizza on the Stone

No reviews yet

All the pies at Pizza on the Stone not only are made on a Vulcanic stone but are served directly on your table literally on a hot stone so that you can experience the last piece still crunchy and hot.

Rodizio is a relay of slices where the waiter brings to your table all sorts of pizzas and other delicious food for a flat fee. It will be an amazing experience.

Dine-in, take out and delivery are available.

