Surf Taco - Princeton
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
301 N Harrison St • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
301 N Harrison St
Princeton NJ
Nearby restaurants
Chopt Creative Salad Co.
Come in and enjoy!
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!
The Blue Bears Special Meals
Whole quiches, tarts ,large quantities and special events , please call us : 609 454 3049. Thank you !
Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!