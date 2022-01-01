Go
Toast

Surf Taco - Silverton

Come in and enjoy!

1887 Hooper Ave

No reviews yet

Location

1887 Hooper Ave

Silverton NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vibe N Slurp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Healthy and Delicious

No reviews yet

We are a healthy quick serve restaurant with a wide assortment of homemade food. Choose from our chicken burgers, veggie burgers, gluten free entrees, whole wheat wraps & paninis, salads, smoothies and juices. We use mostly organic ingredients. We offer dine in, delivery, take out and pick up.

NJ Poke - Silverton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trattoria Giovanni

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston