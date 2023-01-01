Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Sparks
  • /
  • Surfin’ Chicken - Bains Restaurant, LLC - Sparks
Main picView gallery

Surfin’ Chicken - Bains Restaurant, LLC - Sparks

Open today 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5065 Pyramid Way

Sparks, NV 89436

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

5065 Pyramid Way, Sparks NV 89436

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

GourMelt Grilled Cheese Shop
orange starNo Reviews
113 Los Altos Parkway Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Los Altos
orange starNo Reviews
295 Los Altos PKWY Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Sip Of Saigon
orange starNo Reviews
1272 Disc Dr Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Los Compadres Sparks Nevada - Sparks Location on Disc
orange starNo Reviews
1250 Disc Drive Sparks, NV 89436
View restaurantnext
Blind Onion Pizza & Pub - Victorian Square
orange starNo Reviews
824 Victorian Ave Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Cantina Los Tres Hombres- Victorian Ave- NEW - 926 Victorian Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
926 Victorian Avenue Sparks, NV 89431
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sparks

Reno

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Surfin’ Chicken - Bains Restaurant, LLC - Sparks

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston