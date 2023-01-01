Go
Main picView gallery

Surfin’ Chicken - Riverside 1899 (2023)

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

6250 Valley Springs Parkway

Riverside, CA 92507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6250 Valley Springs Parkway, Riverside CA 92507

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

R Burgers - Riverside - Valley Springs
orange starNo Reviews
6231 Valley Springs Parkway Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Rivercrust Deli & Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
6235 River Crest Drive #F Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
12515 Frederick St Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
Boba St.
orange starNo Reviews
12625 Frederick st. Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
Antojitos salvadoreños - 23161 Bay Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
23161 Bay Avenue Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
Culichi Town - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
23753 Sunnymead Blvd. Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Riverside

Mira Loma

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Surfin’ Chicken - Riverside 1899 (2023)

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston