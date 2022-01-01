Surfin’ Chicken - Riverside 1899
Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
6250 Valley Springs Parkway, Riverside CA 92507
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Surfin' Chicken - Riverside East
No Reviews
6250 Valley Springs Pkwy Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Riverside
Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurant
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurant