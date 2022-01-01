Go
Surf Restaurant

99 Bow St

Popular Items

California Roll$19.00
California Roll - snow crab, avocado and cucumber maki with sesame rice; plated with wasabi mayo, spicy mayo and yuzu tobiko.
Crispy Garlic & Tuna$18.00
Crispy Garlic & Tuna - tuna loin and avocado maki with garlic chips, Japanese mayo & wasabi; topped with salmon sashimi, spicy mayo, yuzu tobiko and micro cilantro.
Umami Veggie$13.00
Umami Veggie Maki - cucumber and sweet potato maki with sesame rice, garlic chips, scallion, and spicy mayo; topped with avocado, umami mayo, chives and micro cilantro.
Lobster Maki$20.00
Warm Buttered Lobster - asparagus and scallion maki; tempura fried then topped with warm buttered lobster, truffle mayo and yuzu tobiko.
Spicy Salmon$16.00
Spicy Salmon - salmon loin, sriracha and cucumber maki; topped with salmon sashimi, avocado, kosho mayo & orange tobiko.
Edamame$8.00
Steamed Edamame tossed in toasted sesame oil and black truffle salt.
Red Dragon$18.00
Red Dragon - Spicy tuna tempura crunch and cucumber maki; topped with tuna sashimi, spicy mayo & sriracha.
Dynamite Roll$20.00
Dynamite Roll - tempura shrimp, avocado, and cucumber maki with sesame rice; topped with spicy snow crab, orange tobiko & sweet tamari.
Wicked Tuna$19.00
Wicked Awesome Tuna - tuna loin, avocado and cucumber maki; topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, sweet tamari, and orange tobiko and micro cliantro.
Brussels Sprout Salad$12.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad - fried brussels sprouts, arugula, toasted pistachios, and toasted ciabatta crumbs; tossed with creamy Caesar dressing.
Location

99 Bow St

Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
