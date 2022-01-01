Go
Surf's Up - Mt. Prospect - 220 Randhurst Village Drive

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

220 Randhurst Village Drive

Mt Prospect, IL 60056

See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

220 Randhurst Village Drive, Mt Prospect IL 60056

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map

