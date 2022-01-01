Go
Surf's Up

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

6427 North Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries 🍟$2.99
Catfish Dinner$15.99
Includes dinner roll
6 Wings w Fries$11.99
Fried Biscuits 🍩$5.99
Fried Green Tomatoes 🍅$5.99
Half Pound Shrimp 🍤🍤$12.99
4 Wings w Fries$7.99
Red Potatoes and Corn🍠🌽$4.99
Shrimp Po'boy 🍤$11.99
Served with fresh French bread, crispy lettuce, pickles, tomatoes and our house made remoulade sauce.
Tha Bomb Lobster & Shrimp Sandwich 🍤🦂$17.99
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

6427 North Ave

Oak Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
