Surf's Up
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
6427 North Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6427 North Ave
Oak Park IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Taco Burrito King
Welcome to TBK Online Ordering! Swipe Left For More...
Scroll to View Our Daily Specials, Monthly Specials, Beverages and even Toast Online Ordering Exclusive Fiesta Packs
Gringo & Blondie
Taqueria and Churreria in Elmwood Park, IL, serving your favorite tacos, burritos and bowls.
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Massa Cafe Italiano
Italian cafè and gelateria located in Elmwood Park, IL, serving artisan gelato, hand tossed pizzas, and your classic Italian favorites.