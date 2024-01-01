Go
Main picView gallery

THE SURFSIDE - 444 North Shore Drive

Open today 8:00 AM - 1:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

444 North Shore Drive

Clear Lake, IA 50428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am

Location

444 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake IA 50428

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Surf Galley
orange starNo Reviews
619 Buddy Holly Pl clear lake, IA 50428
View restaurantnext
The Other Place - Clear Lake
orange starNo Reviews
200 US HWY 18 Clear Lake, IA 50428
View restaurantnext
173 Craft Distillery - 306 1st Ave N
orange starNo Reviews
306 1st Ave N Clear Lake, IA 50428
View restaurantnext
Gyro place - 300 Main Ave
orange starNo Reviews
300 Main Ave Clear Lake, IA 50428
View restaurantnext
The Boulevard- Clear Lake - 1311 Bayou Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1311 Bayou Rd Clear Lake, IA 50428
View restaurantnext
Lakeside Landing - South Shore Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1603 South Shore Drive Clear Lake, IA 50428
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Clear Lake

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Arnolds Park

No reviews yet

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

THE SURFSIDE - 444 North Shore Drive

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston