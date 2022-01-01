Go
Toast

Surfside

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

25 Broadway • $$

Avg 3.9 (482 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25 Broadway

Salisbury MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Ocean Event Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Groundswell Surf Cafe

No reviews yet

Groundswell Surf Cafe is located directly on Salisbury Beach and offers breakfast sandwiches, açaí bowls, smoothies, locally produced coffee and so much more!

Gracie's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seaglass Restaurant

No reviews yet

North of Boston's Oceanfront Dining Destination. Spectacular--The View and The Menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston