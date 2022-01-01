Go
Surfside Smokehouse

http://surfsidesmokehouse.com/

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

14 Union Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)

Popular Items

Basket of French Fries$6.00
Cobb Salad$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, onion, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, fresh blue cheese crumble
Mac & Cheese$6.00
Burnt Ends$23.00
Cubano$16.00
Fried Fish Sandwich$16.00
Fresh Buttermilk battered haddock served on a brioche bun
Onion Rings$6.00
Lobster Roll$30.00
Triple Layer Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Big Pig$16.00
House smoked Carolina pulled pork, coleslaw and bacon served on a brioche bun...extra napkins needed!
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 Union Street

Plymouth MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
