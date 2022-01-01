Surfside Rooftop Grill
Stone Harbor's only rooftop restaurant! Classic American cuisine. Serving fresh made burgers, fresh cut fries, sandwiches, seafood and vegetarian options all made fresh to order. Refined, Relaxed beach atmosphere fun for the whole family to enjoy.
224 96TH STREET UNIT #6
Location
224 96TH STREET UNIT #6
Stone Harbor NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
pure juice + kitchen
Your one stop healthy shop 🥕
Harbor Burger Bar - SMB
Come in and enjoy!
Pure Twist
Dairy Free Soft Serve Ice Cream
Polpo Ristorante
Come on in and enjoy!