Surge Billiards
Bringing Communities Together, Playfully. Great Pool, Delicious Drinks and Wonderful Coffee!
Come in and enjoy!
3241 W Montrose Ave
Location
3241 W Montrose Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Arun's Thai Restaurant
Voted NYT's 1000 Places to Visit Before You Die, Arun's Thai is famous for its exceptional quality in Thai cuisine. Excellence in service and taste are at the forefront of Chef Arun's mind and it can be felt clearly throughout this culinary experience. Take your taste buds on a trip to Thailand.
Kale My Name
Globally inspired - 💯% Plant Based restaurant!
EVERY DAY: 11am -10pm
Brunch - Every Fri,Sat,Sun
📍Irving\\Albany Park , 60618
El Alebrije
Come in and enjoy!
Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery
Grab your Twisted Hippo beer to go!