Go
Toast

Surge Billiards

Bringing Communities Together, Playfully. Great Pool, Delicious Drinks and Wonderful Coffee!

Come in and enjoy!

3241 W Montrose Ave

No reviews yet

Location

3241 W Montrose Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arun's Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Voted NYT's 1000 Places to Visit Before You Die, Arun's Thai is famous for its exceptional quality in Thai cuisine. Excellence in service and taste are at the forefront of Chef Arun's mind and it can be felt clearly throughout this culinary experience. Take your taste buds on a trip to Thailand.

Kale My Name

No reviews yet

Globally inspired - 💯% Plant Based restaurant!
EVERY DAY: 11am -10pm
Brunch - Every Fri,Sat,Sun
📍Irving\\Albany Park , 60618

El Alebrije

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twisted Hippo Taproom and Eatery

No reviews yet

Grab your Twisted Hippo beer to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston