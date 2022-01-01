Go
Surly Brewing Company

Pizza. Beer.
Any questions?

PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

520 Malcolm Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.7 (689 reviews)

Popular Items

Mama Fratelli$15.00
The best legal use of mushrooms in town.
Roasted mushrooms, Chebris cheese, garlic, thyme.
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, allium
4 Minutes Late$14.00
We've got a fridge full of beer, too.
Pepperoni, salami, giardiniera, chili oil, mozzarella, whipped ricotta.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
I'm Your Daddy$14.50
What happens when spicy and sweet converge.
Pepperoni, sweet & hot peppers, burnt honey, red sauce, mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
Walter White$13.00
A tip of the hat to the OG in New Haven.
Potato, rosemary, garlic, parmesan, charred spring onions.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums
I'm In Love$12.00
HONEY GOAT CHEESE, ROASTED RED PEPPER, ARUGULA, MOZZ
Allergies: Dairy, Gluten
Pioneer Hitchhiker$18.00
Old Bluelips himself.
Clams, garlic, cream, oregano, lemon.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Shellfish, Alliums
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Toasted Crouton, Shaved Parmesan.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Kevin$9.25
A plain cheese pizza. Use it as a canvas to create your own masterpiece, or just have it, um, plain. Live your truth.
Red sauce, Mozzarella
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Spicoli$14.50
Tasty waves of house-made sausage are the star here.
Fennel sausage, grilled radicchio, onion, red sauce, mozzarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Alliums, Not Vegetarian
Clocks Ticking$15.50
You must never stop practicing the art of pizza.
Compressed pineapple, jalapeno, prosciutto, mozarella.
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Not Vegetarian
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

520 Malcolm Ave SE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
