Surprise restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Venue Taproom
13699 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise
Popular items
Bone-in
$11.95
Fresh never frozen hand cut wings. Brined for 24 hours to ensure the juiciest wings you’ve ever had. Tossed in any one of our scratch made sauces.
Not your typical sports bar wings! All servings are 10 pieces
Shrimp Po Boy
$14.95
Marinated panko crusted shrimp with
lemon aioli, shredded romaine, sliced tomatoes and house pickles. Served with our house made southwest hot wing sauce.
Mojo Cuban Sandwich
$14.95
Mojo marinated slow roasted pulled
pork, sliced ham, gruyere cheese, house pickles and classic yellow mustard. Pressed in a fresh hoagie roll.
Haldi Surprise
13761 W Bell Rd., Surprise
Popular items
Honey Butter Chicken
$16.00
A modern marvel. Butter masala cooked with chicken and a touch of honey and home spices. Served with basmati rice.
Butter Masala
$15.00
People's fav. Onion, tomato, creamy cashew sauce cooked with choice of vegetable or meat with butter. Served with basmati rice.
Vegetable Pakora
$7.00
Crispy goodness. Mix vegetables and spices in chickpea flour, fried to perfection (fritters). Served with mint and tamarind chutneys (2 Oz each)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
State 48 Brewery
13823 West Bell Rd, Surprise
Popular items
Grilled Romaine Salad
$11.00
Roasted Beet Salad
$11.00
10 piece Chicken Wings
$16.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
#1 Brothers Pizza
16995 W Greenway Rd, Surprise
Popular items
1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings
$26.00
1 Extra Lrge Cheese Pizza & 25 Chicken Wings.
2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings
$37.00
2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas & 25 Chicken Wings
2-XL Cheese Pizza
$26.00
2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Kitchen
14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise
Popular items
^ ^ Shaken Beef
$23.00
8oz of Filet Mignon, stir fried in a peppered house soy sauce.
Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots.
Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
Crispy Egg Roll
$10.00
Choice of Minced Pork or Vegetarian, wrapped in wonton, fried crispy.
Garlic Noodles
$9.00
Yakisoba noodles, tossed in parmesan cheese, butter, garlic and soy sauce.
Over Easy
14345 W Bell Rd, Ste 102, Surprise
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich
$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
1/2 Banana Nut French Toast
$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Angela's Kitchen
19900 N Remington Dr, Surprise
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp
$10.00