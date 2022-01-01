Surprise restaurants you'll love

Surprise restaurants
Toast
  Surprise

Surprise's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Indian
Vietnamese
Gastropubs
Must-try Surprise restaurants

Venue Taproom image

FRENCH FRIES

Venue Taproom

13699 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bone-in$11.95
Fresh never frozen hand cut wings. Brined for 24 hours to ensure the juiciest wings you’ve ever had. Tossed in any one of our scratch made sauces.
Not your typical sports bar wings! All servings are 10 pieces
Shrimp Po Boy$14.95
Marinated panko crusted shrimp with
lemon aioli, shredded romaine, sliced tomatoes and house pickles. Served with our house made southwest hot wing sauce.
Mojo Cuban Sandwich$14.95
Mojo marinated slow roasted pulled
pork, sliced ham, gruyere cheese, house pickles and classic yellow mustard. Pressed in a fresh hoagie roll.
More about Venue Taproom
Haldi Surprise image

 

Haldi Surprise

13761 W Bell Rd., Surprise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Honey Butter Chicken$16.00
A modern marvel. Butter masala cooked with chicken and a touch of honey and home spices. Served with basmati rice.
Butter Masala$15.00
People's fav. Onion, tomato, creamy cashew sauce cooked with choice of vegetable or meat with butter. Served with basmati rice.
Vegetable Pakora$7.00
Crispy goodness. Mix vegetables and spices in chickpea flour, fried to perfection (fritters). Served with mint and tamarind chutneys (2 Oz each)
More about Haldi Surprise
State 48 Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State 48 Brewery

13823 West Bell Rd, Surprise

Avg 4.1 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Romaine Salad$11.00
Roasted Beet Salad$11.00
10 piece Chicken Wings$16.00
More about State 48 Brewery
#1 Brothers Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

#1 Brothers Pizza

16995 W Greenway Rd, Surprise

Avg 4.2 (550 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings$26.00
1 Extra Lrge Cheese Pizza & 25 Chicken Wings.
2-Xl Cheese & 25 Wings$37.00
2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas & 25 Chicken Wings
2-XL Cheese Pizza$26.00
2 Extra Large Cheese Pizzas
More about #1 Brothers Pizza
Saigon Kitchen image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Kitchen

14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise

Avg 4.4 (2258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
^ ^ Shaken Beef$23.00
8oz of Filet Mignon, stir fried in a peppered house soy sauce.
Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots.
Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
Crispy Egg Roll$10.00
Choice of Minced Pork or Vegetarian, wrapped in wonton, fried crispy.
Garlic Noodles$9.00
Yakisoba noodles, tossed in parmesan cheese, butter, garlic and soy sauce.
More about Saigon Kitchen
Bark and Brew Coffee image

 

Bark and Brew Coffee

15710 N 172nd Ln, Surprise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bark and Brew Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Over Easy

14345 W Bell Rd, Ste 102, Surprise

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
1/2 Banana Nut French Toast$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy$6.00
fluffy cheddar-jalapeño biscuit smothered with scratch-made gravy
More about Over Easy
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Angela's Kitchen

19900 N Remington Dr, Surprise

Avg 3.4 (367 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Shrimp$10.00
More about Angela's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Chuckwagon AZ

17200 W Bell Rd, Surprise

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Chuckwagon AZ
