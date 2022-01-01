Curry in Surprise
Haldi Surprise
13761 W Bell Rd., Surprise
|Mango Chicken Curry
|$16.00
It's damn good! Chicken curry elevated with the gracious mango goodness. Sweet and spicy in one. Served with basmati rice.
|Curry
|$15.00
Rich in flavors. Onion, tomato, garlic, ginger, and a exotic spices. Sprinkled with curry leaves, cilantro, and coconut. Served with basmati rice.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Kitchen
14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise
|^ ^ Tofu & Veggie Curry
|$18.00
Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.
|^ ^ Chicken Curry
|$20.00
Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.
|^ ^ Filet Mignon Curry
|$22.00
Our Yellow Curry is coconut milk based, garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with baby corn, sweet potatoes, peas, carrots, jasmine rice, and house salad.