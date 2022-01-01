Salmon in Surprise

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

State 48 Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State 48 Brewery

13823 West Bell Rd, Surprise

Avg 4.1 (1 review)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon$22.00
More about State 48 Brewery
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Kitchen

14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise

Avg 4.4 (2258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
^ ^ Caramelized Salmon$24.00
7oz of salmon, cooked in a salmon sauce.
Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.
^ ^ Sizzling Salmon$24.00
7oz of Salmon, pan seared, cooked with a house salmon sauce.
Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots.
Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
Salmon Salad$18.00
Caramelized Salomon, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.
More about Saigon Kitchen

