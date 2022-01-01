Salmon in Surprise
State 48 Brewery
13823 West Bell Rd, Surprise
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Saigon Kitchen
14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise
|^ ^ Caramelized Salmon
|$24.00
7oz of salmon, cooked in a salmon sauce.
Claypots are garnished with scallions and shallots. Served with jasmine rice and a house salad.
|^ ^ Sizzling Salmon
|$24.00
7oz of Salmon, pan seared, cooked with a house salmon sauce.
Our sizzling platters are served over caramelized onions, garnished with scallions and shallots.
Served with jasmine rice, and a house salad.
|Salmon Salad
|$18.00
Caramelized Salomon, served over bed of greens and a House Sesame Vinaigrette.