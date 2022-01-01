Surrells Pizza & Pub

D&G Pizza and Pub

Demetrios “Jimmy” Pasiakos has been in the restaurant business for 40 years and during that time, has owned over 10 restaurants. Originally haling from the small Greek town of Spilia, Jimmy traveled to the United States with his parents when he was just 11 years old.

In 1978 he settled with his family to Danielson CT to open up his first pizza restaurant in Putnam CT called “Putnam Pizza.”

A local staple in the small town of Canterbury CT, D&G Pizza and Pub has been delivering delicious comfort food to its customers since 2011. From Pizza to Prime Rib, D&G Pizza and Pub will never disappoint your taste buds…and with 22 craft beers on tap all of the time, you’re sure to find that perfect combination of food and spirit!

