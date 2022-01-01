Go
5851 Sawyer Road

Popular Items

Half Roasted Chicken$30.00
Roasted half chicken over roasted cauliflower puree with a gremolata and a side of chicken jus.
Simple Salad (Serves 2)$12.00
Shaved radish and shallot.
Pinot Noir Duck Pond BTL$52.00
Decible Sauv Blanc BTL$48.00
Slow Braised Ribs$25.00
Slow braised ribs, butter poached carrots, and fried potatoes.
Susan's In House Biscuits$5.00
Our signature cheddar biscuits! Comes with four.
Burger #1$15.00
Bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onion, dijonnaise, broiche bun.
Fried Potatoes$7.00
Michigan Asparagus$7.00
Roasted heirlooms with a garlic vinaigrette.
Luscious Mac & Cheese (Serves 2)$14.00
Multiple cheeses blended together with a cracker crumble. You can't go wrong here!
Location

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

