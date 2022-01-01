Go
Toast

Sushi 86

Sushi restaurant in downtown Cleveland.

530 Euclid Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

530 Euclid Avenue

Cleveland OH

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pickwick & Frolic Restaurant & Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lost Social Club

No reviews yet

LOST Social Club is a luxurious boutique lounge & nightclub, offering hand crafted cocktails, top notch service, and savory small bites. Drown your senses in timeless, eclectic music and devilish details. Whether you’re joining us during cocktail hours or fancy yourself as a night owl, LOST Social Club will delivery a mind-blowing hospitality experience. Get LOST in our world of disruptive luxury.

Crobar

No reviews yet

Five Star Dive Bar + Music Hall

Ninja City Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Bar in the heart of Gordon Square featuring eclectic Asian American cuisine from a scratch made kitchen and a wide selection of beer & cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston