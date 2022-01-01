Sushi a La Carte
Best Kosher Sushi in Miami!
555 Arthur Godfrey Road
Popular Items
Location
555 Arthur Godfrey Road
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
House of Dog
Hot Dogs! Beer!
Beer Infused Hot Dogs!
Check us out!
Roasters 'N Toasters
True Taste of a New York Deli Est. 1984 • Monday - Sunday 7:00am to 3:00pm
Rare Steakhouse
Rare Steakhouse is a unique space that fuses contemporary dining in a non-traditional kosher restaurant setting. It crosses the lines to create a singular synergy, bringing kosher entertainment to a new level. Rare offers wild game meats and live music. From interiors to cuisine, Rare Steakhouse permeates trend. Understanding that any style of luxury dining, be it kosher or non-kosher, starts with the freshest ingredients, the restaurant replicates classic steakhouse approaches infusing international influences with all sauces homemade and items prepared fresh daily. Rare Steakhouse is a rare find in a HOT location.
Grill House
Come in and enjoy!