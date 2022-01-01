Go
Sushi Ai Clayton

We provide our love to our customers by delivery fresh sushi , sashimi, and more !
We offer great deal for Sushi all you can eat!!

4 North Central Avenue

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon(6)$5.50
6pc Fried Crab Honey Cream Cheese Wontons
Gyoza(6)$5.25
6pc Grilled Pork Dumplings
Philadelphia Roll$7.99
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Scallion ** Fried Upon Request
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.99
St. Louis Roll$9.99
In: Salmon/ Crab/ Honey Cream Cheese/ Tempura Flakes **Fried Upon Request
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.99
Salmon Roll$5.99
California Roll$5.99
crab, cucumber, avocado
Miso Soup$2.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.99
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Eel sauce
Location

Clayton MO

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

