Go
Toast

3Maria's Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

9503 B West Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll$5.75
Volcano Roll (crispy flash fried w/ tuna crabstick,cucumber)$9.95
Tuna, crabmeat, cucumber, crispy fried w. spicy sauce
Sweet Potato Roll$4.75
Salmon Asparagus Roll$6.00
Rainbow Roll (tuna salmon escolar & crab stick)$11.95
Crab meat, cucumber, tuna, salmon & escolar
Salmon Avocado Roll$5.75
Bao Bun (4pcs)With Bao Bun Sauce.$5.95
4 pieces of pan fried pork buns
California Roll ( crab stick & avocado)$4.75
Crab Meat and Avocado
Miso Soup$2.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$5.75
See full menu

Location

9503 B West Broad Street

Henrico VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Maria's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HogsHead Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Egg Mania

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pho Saigon

No reviews yet

Founded in 2011, Pho Saigon continues to proudly serve Richmond authentic Vietnamese delicacies. Rich savory pho, delicious Banh Mi Cha Lua, Com (rice dishes), Bun (rice noodle bowls), curries, summer rolls, Banh Xeo, Bot Chien, bubble teas. All sauces are made in house. Select beer wine and alcohol choices are also provided. Come in and enjoy a great Vietnamese dining experience with great service and a friendly environment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston