Sushi Siam

The Premier Thai Restaurant and Sushi.

SUSHI

1729 W Kirby Ave B13 • $$

Avg 4.7 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

Siam Fried Rice$12.99
California Roll$6.99
Pad Thai Noodles$12.99
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.99
Thai Iced Tea$3.29
Chicken Satay (4sticks)$6.99
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.99
Crab Rangoon (6pc)$6.99
Pad See Ew Noodles$12.99
Spring Rolls$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

1729 W Kirby Ave B13

Champaign IL

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
