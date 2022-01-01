Go
Toast

Sushi at the Park

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

1163 Parkside Main St • $$

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)

Popular Items

Spring Rolls$4.95
Three homemade vegetarian spring rolls fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Hibachi$11.00
Served with assorted vegetables and your choice of fried rice, steamed white or brown rice
Crab Wontons$5.95
Five crispy fried wontons filled with kani, carrots, and cream cheese served with sweet chili sauce
Rainbow Roll*$7.00
California roll topped with assorted fish
Dragon Roll$7.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and masago
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$7.50
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
Fireball Roll*$8.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
Ultimate Salmon Roll*$8.00
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko.
Pad Thai (gf)$11.00
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, and scallions in Pad Thai sauce served with ground peanuts and lime wedge
California Roll$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1163 Parkside Main St

Cary NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Diced

No reviews yet

Have a nice day!

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.

La Farm Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pure Juicery Bar - Cary

No reviews yet

We are 100% vegan-vegetarian restaurant that where we serve comfort food and celebrate vegetables.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston