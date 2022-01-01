Go
A map showing the location of Sushi Blues

Sushi Blues

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

301 GLENWOOD AVE STE 110

Raleigh, NC 27603

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Sushi tuna (2 pieces)**$4.75
Cucumber Roll$8.00
Philip Rivers$14.00
Sushi salmon (2 pieces)**$4.75
Rainbow$13.00
Sushi yellowtail (2 pieces)**$4.75
Sushi red snapper (2 pieces)**$4.75
Tuna Roll$8.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

301 GLENWOOD AVE STE 110, Raleigh NC 27603

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Trophy Pizza

No reviews yet

We are known for our inventive and delicious beer and nationally renowned pizzas. Beer, wine, and full food menu available to go! Follow us on social media to find out more.

Hibernian Pub Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

No reviews yet

For twenty years, we have lived and traveled the world. We are often surprised and inspired by the food we have eaten along the way. From the first apple tarts in France, the Pecorino cheese in Tuscany, Weiss Wurst in Germany, Espada (scabbard fish) on the island of Madeira, to Hong Kong, Thailand and China, we have learned new flavors and techniques to add to the outstanding food of the American South. — At Plates, we hope that you will enjoy some of our favorite international dishes combined with our regional southern flavors. Join us on a culinary journey that is globally inspired and locally produced.

Wye Hill Kitchen & Brewing

No reviews yet

Righteously good People. Plates. and Pours.
Now available @ home

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Sushi Blues

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston