Go
Toast

Sushi by Bou - Jersey City

Come on in and enjoy!

SUSHI

218 Newark Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (84 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

218 Newark Ave

Jersey City NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gringos Restaurant JC

No reviews yet

Modern taqueria offering spirited takes on Mexican street food with a vast tequilla selection.

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ghost Truck Kitchen

No reviews yet

A variety of scratch made food, inspired by food trucks, and made only for takeout.

Lucky 7 JC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston