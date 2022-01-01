Go
Sushi Cafe West

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120 • $$

Avg 4.3 (210 reviews)

Popular Items

Oh My Gosh!$13.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$6.50
The bomb$12.00
Arkansas Roll$14.00
Café Phad Thai$18.00
California Roll$6.50
Hawaiian Roll$13.00
Philly Roll$7.50
Fried Rice$3.29
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

11211 Cantrell Rd, Suite 120

Little Rock AR

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
