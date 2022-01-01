Go
Toast

Sushi & Co

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

67 Nassau Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

~California$7.95
Imitation Crab, Avocado and Cucumber
4 Roll Box (Taste 4 rolls for 2 roll price)$19.95
Whatever you like, you can choose 4 different rolls to make your own Box. Choice of 4 different Rolls (5 pcs each) + Choice of Salad.
Salmon Nigiri$3.00
Sushi Dumpling set$19.95
MOST POPULAR-----Save money when you order Set menu: Choice of Sushi Roll (Salmon Avocado or Spicy Tuna or California) + Dumpling (Pork or Beef or Shrimp or Vegetable)+ Miso soup
Any Pick 3 (Sushi +Teriyaki)$15.95
You can choose ANY 3 items ( Sushi Rolls or Teriyaki) and Choice of Salad or Miso Soup. Literally ANY Pick 3.
Tuna Nigiri$3.00
Steamed PORK Dumpling$8.95
Steamed Pork Dumpling ....it comes with 5 big pieces and home made dumpling sauce
~Salmon Avo$8.50
Scottish Salmon, Avocado
Miso soup.$3.95
~Spicy Tuna$8.50
Spicy Tuna, Crunch and spicy mayo on top
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

67 Nassau Street

New York NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
