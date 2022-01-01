Go
Sushi Cup Ronin Kitchen

SUSHI CUP IS A MODERN AND UNIQUE TWIST ON POKE WHICH COMBINES HAWAIIAN, KOREAN AND JAPANESE FOOD TOGETHER.

208 e 7th avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Ahi$10.00
Includes white sushi rice sweet corn, green onion, cucumber, seaweed salad ,sesame seeds, tuna*, jalapeno, spicy imitation crab, crispy onion and creamy Sriracha.
3 Scoops BYOB$13.95
Spam Musubi$4.00
2 Scoops BYOB$10.00
Tonkotsu Ramen$11.95
Savory and thick pork broth, in house marinated and seared pork belly, cured soft egg, nori, corn, and green onions and ginger.
No modifications. Not gluten free. Our ramen comes with curly noodles, in house cured egg, green onions, corn, nori, and pork belly. Cannot be made gluten free, or modified. We recommend heating up your broth before pouring into the bowl. Enjoy our authentic ramen.
Coke can$1.95
Red & Orange$11.95
Includes white sushi rice sweet corn, green onion, cucumber, seaweed salad ,sesame seeds, salmon*, tuna*, white daikon, poke sauce.
Big Island$10.00
Includes white sushi rice sweet corn, green onion, cucumber, seaweed salad ,sesame seeds, Spicy tuna*, yellow / green onion, sesame seeds, fried onion, and creamy spicy-mayo
no modifications
Venice Beach$11.95
Includes white sushi rice sweet corn, green onion, cucumber, seaweed salad ,sesame seeds, Salmon*, red onion, pineapple, mango and sesame soy.
Crispy Salmon$11.95
Includes white sushi rice sweet corn, green onion, cucumber, seaweed salad ,sesame seeds, salmon*, pineapple, crispy onion, tempura crisps and creamy Sriracha mayo.

Location

208 e 7th avenue

denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

