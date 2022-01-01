Sushi Exchange
Come in and enjoy!
13859 CARMEL VALLEY RD SUITE A
Location
13859 CARMEL VALLEY RD SUITE A
SAN DIEGO CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0188
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Wokou Ramen & Yakitori
Ramen + Yakitori + Sake
Carmel Valley Location ONLY
Death by Tequila - EVENTS
Death By Tequila - Events
Death by Tequila
A Baja restaurant and tequila bar with two locations. One in the heart of downtown Encinitas and our newest location in the Pacific Highlands of Carmel Valley.
DxT is a place of delicious contrasts. Of food without borders that tells the story of our shared coastline: its vibrant cuisine, the surf culture, the rebellious spirit. Where a come as you are vibe provides the backdrop for playful, experimental dishes that burst with color and elevated flavors. Where locals gather after dark to sip handcrafted cocktails and savor a Smugglers List of fine tequila and mezcal you won’t find anywhere else in San Diego.
La vida es corta (life is short), surrender to its pleasures.