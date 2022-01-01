Go
Toast

ATARASHI

Sushi, built to your specs!

210 McHolme Dr

No reviews yet

Location

210 McHolme Dr

Coraopolis PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bruno's Hometown Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Union Pie Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jailhouse Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Traditional coffee, espresso & tea with a few of our unique signature drinks and a light breakfast menu. Coffees sourced from some of best roasters in Pittsburgh, our region and other areas of the U.S.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston