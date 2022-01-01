Go
Sushi Garden

Serving Curbisde Takeout and Delivery.
New Lunch Menu.

SUSHI

7401 N La Cholla Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

CA Roll (Tempura)$9.30
Crab, cucumber, & avocado roll deep fried with tempura batter and eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Soybean Oil
Soybeans$4.50
Salted soybeans.
Salmon Nigiri$6.00
Raw / Gluten-Free
Eel Sauce$0.50
Tempura Roll$9.30
Crab, shrimp, cream cheese, & avocado inside, tempura fried with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Ginger
California Roll$6.00
Crab, cucumber, & avocado inside. / Cooked / Has Gluten
Philly Roll$9.30
Salmon, avocado, & cream cheese. / Raw /
Gluten-Free / Has Dairy
Las Vegas Roll$10.90
Crab, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, & masago inside. Deep fried tempura style with eel sauce on top. / Cooked / Has Gluten / Soybean oil
Wasabi
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Takeout

Location

7401 N La Cholla Blvd

Tucson AZ

Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

