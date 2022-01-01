Go
Sushi Hatsu

Serving Honest, Good Food!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

51 E. Butler PIke • $

Avg 5 (975 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Belly Buns$10.00
braised bacon, picked red onion, spicy mayo, cucumber
Tarantino Roll$18.00
shrimp tempura, spicy hamachi, topped with seared salmon, spicy mango apricot
Salmon Avocado Roll (GF)$8.00
sake cured salmon, avocado
Hotate Nigiri$4.00
Hokkaido island scallop
Fried Dumpling$11.00
berkshire pork, charred leeks, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, spicy apricot
Sake Nigiri$4.00
sake cured Scottish salmon
Short Rib Empanada (3 pieces)$14.00
Korean braised short rib, shiso chimichurri
California Roll$7.50
crab stick, avocado, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll (GF)$9.00
big eye tuna, scallion, spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Crunch$9.50
big eye tuna, spicy mayo, baked rice pearls
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

51 E. Butler PIke

Ambler PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

