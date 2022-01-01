Go
Sushi Hoshi - Pilsen

In Japanese "Hoshi" means "Star". In Chicago it means delicious! The freshest ingredients in our sushi makes all the difference. We have worked to package our meals in a way that lets you bring the quality of our meals into your home. We always love to see you in person, but even when we can't we ensure that your dining experience is top notch.

2009 S. Laflin Street

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
