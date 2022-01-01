Go
Sushi House

SOUPS • RAMEN • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

950 Warren Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (324 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$5.95
Boiled fresh soybean with shell, lightly salted.
Sake(A)$3.95
Gyoza$7.95
6 crispy fried Japanese pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
California$6.95
Crab Stick, Avo, Cucum & Masago
Spicy Tuna$10.95
creamy spicy tuna with scallions
Hamachi$3.95
Miso Soup$3.95
Soybean soup with seaweed, scallions, and tofu.
Godzilla Roll$13.95
Shrimp Tempura, Masago, Cheese, Cucumber, Avocado w/Crunchy
Rainbow$14.95
California roll topped with 5 kind sashimi and avocado
Crab Rangoon$5.95
Crispy fried dumpling stuffed with cream cheese & scallions.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

950 Warren Ave

Downers Grove IL

Sunday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:29 pm, 2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
