Sushi House
Japanese chain serving sushi, noodles, bento boxes & hot entrees in a stylish, traditional setting. Voted Best Sushi in the Kansas City area since 2002! Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
5041 W. 117th Street • $$
Location
5041 W. 117th Street
Leawood KS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
