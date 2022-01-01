Go
Sushi House

Japanese chain serving sushi, noodles, bento boxes & hot entrees in a stylish, traditional setting. Voted Best Sushi in the Kansas City area since 2002! Come in and enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

5041 W. 117th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1534 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamachi$2.95
Godzilla$16.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Cucumber Rolled in Tempura Crunchies Topped with Wasabi Mayo, Unagi Sauce, & Wasabi Tobiko (8pc.)
Sake$2.95
Gyoza$8.00
Six Fried Japanese Pork Pot Stickers with Citrus Ponzu Sauce
Edamame$5.50
Boiled & Salted Soybeans in Shell
Miso Soup$3.50
Dashi Broth with Seaweed, Scallions, & Tofu
Rainbow$15.00
Californa Roll Topped with Five Pieces of Sashimi (8pc.)
Crazy Lobster$18.95
“That is truly Crazy Good!” Guests Comment. Lobster Tempura, Cream Cheese, & Radish Sprouts Wrapped in Soy Paper (no seaweed) with Spicy Mayo and Sriracha Chili Sauce (8pc.)
California$5.95
Crabstick, Avocado, Cucumber, & Smelt Roe (6pc.)
Spicy Tuna$9.95
Tuna, Scallions, & Spicy Mayonnaise (6pc.)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Location

5041 W. 117th Street

Leawood KS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
