Sushi House
Serving our community with Japanese food since 1988! Thank you for helping us reach 33 years of service!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
855 El Camino Real Ste 158 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
855 El Camino Real Ste 158
Palo Alto CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizzeria Delfina
Place your pick-up order below!
For Delivery, please find us on Uber Eats and Doordash.
For Catering, please email us at paloalto@pizzeriadelfina.com
Bare Bowls
Come in and enjoy!
Oren's Hummus Express
Oren's Hummus Express serves authentic Israeli cuisine.
Sweet Maple
Come in and enjoy!
The Home of Millionaire's bacon.
Happy Morning Everyday Everywhere.