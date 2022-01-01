Go
Sushi House

Serving our community with Japanese food since 1988! Thank you for helping us reach 33 years of service!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

855 El Camino Real Ste 158 • $$

Avg 3.9 (490 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$2.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.20
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado
(8 pieces per order)
Salmon Avocado Roll*$7.50
Salmon and Avocado
(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)
*Raw fish
California Roll$7.50
Crab, Avocado
(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)
Combination Bento Box$21.00
Your choice of two hot items.
(Served with Salad, Soup, Rice and 2 pieces of California Roll)
Spicy Crunchy Roll*$10.00
Tuna, Avocado with Spicy Mayo topped with Tempura Flakes and Chili Sauce
(8 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
Avocado Maki$4.75
(6 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)
Edamame$5.50
Boiled Soy Beans
Spicy Tuna Roll*$7.50
Tuna, Green Onion and Chili Sauce
(8 pieces OR 1 hand roll per order)
*Raw fish
Fresh Salmon*$5.20
Salmon (2 pieces per order)
*Raw fish
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

855 El Camino Real Ste 158

Palo Alto CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

