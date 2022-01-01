Go
Toast

Sushi Joa

Family owned and operated locally since 2009, serving Japanese cuisine including sushi, sashimi, many delicious rolls and Japanese food for dine-in and take out

2717 78th Ave SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Combination Bento$20.00
Miso Soup$2.50
Salmon$6.50
No, Need Chopsticks/Napkins
No, Need Soy Sauce
Yes, Need Chopsticks/Napkins
Edamame$5.00
Steamed soybean pod lightly salted
Yes, Need Soy Sauce
Gyoza$7.00
Fried pot stickers stuffed with chicken and vegetable served with house gyoza sauce on the side (6pcs)
California Roll$8.00
Imitation crab mix, cucumber, avocado
See full menu

Location

2717 78th Ave SE

Mercer Island WA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sano Cafe

No reviews yet

Sano means healthy mind and body in Italian and that is what we are striving to provide you in our café.

Hap's - Mercer Island

No reviews yet

Burgers, Beers, and Shakes with Classic Style

Vivienne’s Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Homegrown - Mercer Island

No reviews yet

Sustainably sourced. Ingredient by ingredient. Farm by farm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston