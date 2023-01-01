Sushi Kaji Restaurant - 860 The Queensway
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
860 The Queensway, Toronto CN M8Z 1N7
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Venga Cucina - 3076 Dundas Street West
No Reviews
3076 Dundas Street West Toronto, CN M6P 1Z8
View restaurant
Bar'kada - 745 Queen Street West Unit A
No Reviews
745 Queen Street West Unit A Toronto, CN M6J 1G1
View restaurant