Sushi Kappo Tamura

Sushi Kappo Tamura features seasonal ingredients of the Pacific Northwest in authentic Japanese preparation.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

2968 Eastlake Avenue East • $$

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamachi / Yellowtail$5.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Tuna, spicy chili sauce, cucumber, avocado
California Roll$15.00
crab, avocado, mayo, cucumber and masago
King Salmon Ora$6.00
Maguro / Tuna$6.00
Sockeye (Alaska)$6.00
Tempura Shrimp (1pc)$4.00
Miso Soup$5.00
with kabocha squash, yuchoy and fried tofu
Black Cod, Avocado and Cucumber Roll$12.00
Marinated and grilled black cod (sustainable alternative to Unagi) with avocado and cucumber
Tamago$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2968 Eastlake Avenue East

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
