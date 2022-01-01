Go
Sushi Kappo

Home of Boston’s Best Sushi Burritos! Orders placed before 11AM will not be ready for pick-up until 11AM.

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

86 Peterborough Street • $

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)

Popular Items

Mixed$80.00
72pcs. Serves 8-10
1 Spicy Tuna Roll
1 Spicy Salmon Roll
1 Salmon Avocado Roll
1 California Roll
1 Eel Avocado Roll
1 Vegetarian House Roll
1 Philadelphia Roll
1 California w/ tobiko Roll
1 Avocado Cucumber Roll
1 Spicy Crispy Salmon Roll
1 Volcano Roll
1 Shrimp Tempura Roll
1 Sweet Potato Roll
Pork Buns$8.00
Tan Tan Ramen$14.95
Shio Ramen$14.95
Tamago$1.50
Sushi Rice$2.00
Miso Ramen$14.95
Spicy Miso Ramen$14.95
Extra Noodles$2.00
Spicy Mayo$0.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

86 Peterborough Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
