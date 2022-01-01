Go
Toast

Sushi Ko at Larkspur

Come in and enjoy!

1819 Larkspur Landing Cir

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
steamed fresh soy beans
Miso Soup$3.50
with tofu & scallions
Gyoza$9.00
pan-fried pork pot stickers
Spicy crunchy Tuna Roll$11.00
tuna tartar, cucumber, chili mayo with tempura bits
Avocado Roll$6.00
Sake Nigiri$7.50
salmon
Dynamite Roll$13.00
crunchy, spicy hamachi, wasabi tobiko & avocado
Maguro Nigiri$8.00
tuna
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
tuna tartar, cucumber & chili mayo
Hamachi Nigiri$8.00
yellowtail
See full menu

Location

1819 Larkspur Landing Cir

Larkspur CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rustic Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SunLife Organics

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Gott's Roadside

No reviews yet

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston