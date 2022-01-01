Go
Toast

Sushi Madre

Come in and enjoy!

SUSHI

3402 E Del Mar Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)

Popular Items

Eel Sauce$0.25
2 for 22 Tuesday
2 rolls from the promotional list, 2 sunomono crabs, 2 fried rice, order of egg rolls and 2 fountain drinks.
Gyosas$6.15
Pan fried or steamed pork dumplings.
Cilantro Salmon$17.25
Grilled non-GMO salmon rested in a bed of fried rice with assorted vegetables and house-made cilantro cream.
Chipotle Chicken$13.25
Grilled chicken breast drizzled with house chipotle cream rested on a bed of fried rice and served with steamed vegetables.
Chipotle Crema$0.50
Poblano Soup$6.75
Poblano pepper based cream soup, served with crisp corn tortilla chips and fresh monterrey cheese.
Egg Rolls$6.95
4 pc. pork/tuna and vegetables served with spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Edamame$5.95
Young Japanese soy beans. Your choice of spicy or steamed.
Villarreal Roll$10.99
Fried rice, tempura shrimp, ripe avocado and cream cheese.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3402 E Del Mar Boulevard

Laredo TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:01 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:01 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:01 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gateway Bagel Co.

No reviews yet

Gateway Bagel Co. is Laredo's first ever mobile bagel shop located at 3502 E Del Mar Blvd. We serve authentic New York City bagels, wraps, and bowls for breakfast or lunch. We're open Wednesday-Saturday 7am-1pm, with lunch starting at 11am. Sunday, we're breakfast only, 8am-12pm. Come and enjoy the true taste of authentic New York City bagels!

Scratch Sandwich Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0276

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Tremendo Taco

No reviews yet

Mexican Restaurant specializes in Tacos! Corner of Mcpherson and Del Mar in the same plaza as HEB.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston