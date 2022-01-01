Go
Toast

Sushi Maki

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

8900 North Kendall Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Rice$8.49
Spicy Mayo$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8900 North Kendall Drive

Miami FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami’s Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won’t forget!

Lucia Pizzeria Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunset Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sergio's Restaurant #5

No reviews yet

We serve whole balanced Cuban comfort food since 1975. We are the leaders in serving healthy clean Cuban food in South Florida through our La Flaca menu. Compliment each drink with our hand shaken

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston