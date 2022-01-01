Sushi Maki Catering
Sushi Maki Cater
8025 NW 90th Street
Popular Items
Location
8025 NW 90th Street
Medley FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clutch Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Tapeo
Come in and enjoy!
Bachour
Bachour is world renown pastry chef Antonio Bachour's restaurant, bakery and pastry shop in Coral Gables, Florida. Bachour is located on the ground floor at 2020 Salzedo, a mixed-use community that was developed by and houses the Codina Partners headquarters. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu is Contemporary American, and features a full-line of viennoiserie, egg-based dishes, tartines, sandwiches and salads as well as Bachour’s petite-gateux, macarons and bonbons.
MesaMar Seafood Table
Come in and enjoy!