Sushi Maki Catering

Sushi Maki Cater

8025 NW 90th Street

Popular Items

Forks
Blue Ocean$83.00
(62 pcs/serves 7-8 ppl) 2 California Rolls, 2 JB Rolls, 1 Tekka (Tuna) Roll, 1 Kappa (Cucumber) Roll; Nigiri: 3 Krab, 3 Shrimp, 3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Eel & 3 Asparagus
Captain's Table$169.00
(112 pcs/serves 14-15 ppl) 2 Rainbow Rolls, 3 California Rolls, 3 JB Rolls; Nigiri: 4 Krab, 4 Tuna, 4 Salmon, 4 Cobia, 4 Asparagus, 4 Shrimp; Sashimi: 8 Tuna, 8 Cobia & 8 Salmon
Over The Rainbow$174.00
(88 pcs/serves 11-12 ppl) 2 Rainbow Rolls, 2 Silky Smooth Salmon Rolls, 2 Two Timing Tuna Rolls, 2 Whole Foods Rolls; Nigiri: 2 Salmon, 2 Tuna, 2 Krab; Sashimi: 6 Salmon, 6 Tuna & 6 Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Chicken Gyoza$29.00
(serves 10) 20 pcs pan-fried chicken dumpling/gyoza
One Fish, Two Fish$32.00
(30 pcs/serves 3-4 ppl)
2 California Rolls,
1 JB Roll & 1 Tekka (Tuna) Roll
Spring Rolls$27.00
(serves 10) 10 pcs, cut in half, serves with spring roll sauce
Chicken Party Skewers$35.00
(serves 10) 20 pcs, serves with teriyaki sauce
Chopsticks
Spoons
Location

Medley FL

Medley FL

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Clutch Burger

Tapeo

Bachour

Bachour is world renown pastry chef Antonio Bachour's restaurant, bakery and pastry shop in Coral Gables, Florida. Bachour is located on the ground floor at 2020 Salzedo, a mixed-use community that was developed by and houses the Codina Partners headquarters. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The menu is Contemporary American, and features a full-line of viennoiserie, egg-based dishes, tartines, sandwiches and salads as well as Bachour’s petite-gateux, macarons and bonbons.

MesaMar Seafood Table

