Go
Toast
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Canton Chinese Restaurant

Canton Chinese Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

14491 S Dixie Hwy

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

14491 S Dixie Hwy

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Maki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sokai Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Los Ranchos The Falls

No reviews yet

Los Ranchos, a Latin American Steakhouse and original home of the now so popular Churrasco, Chimichurri, Gallo Pinto and famous Tres Leches dessert.

Bulla Gastrobar

No reviews yet

Inspired by spain’s tapas scene, bulla’s tantalizing creations are served as they’re prepared, to be shared amongst good friends and paired with a great wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston