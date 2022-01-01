Go
Sushi MAS

Open today 9:00 AM - 3:59 AM

2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113

Aventura, FL 33180

Popular Items

Harumaki$7.00
Veggie spring rolls. 4 units.
Octo Roll$16.00
Spanish octopus, avocado and red onion
Nassau Roll$18.00
Salmon and avocado, topped with seared spicy togarashi salmon
Salmon Avo Roll$13.00
Scottish salmon and avocado
Crunchy Crab Salad$7.50
Krab with mayo, red onion, lime juice., tempura flakes, cucumber and masago
New York Roll$16.00
Scottish salmon, avocado and philadelphia
Dragon Roll$17.00
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, scallions and masago, topped with avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Roll$12.00
Spicy wild ahi tuna mix, topped with spicy mayo and tempura flakes
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado with eel sauce
All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

2920 Ne 207th St Ste 113, Aventura FL 33180

